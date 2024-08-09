Coop floppt mit Banken-App: Geschäftsführer Sven Wiederkehr erklärt, wieso das die Glarner Kantonalbank betrifft
Mit einer Banken-App wollte Coop zurück ins Finanz-Business und holte dafür auch die GLKB mit ins Boot. Jetzt springt der Detailhändler in der Pilotphase ab. Was heisst das jetzt für die GLKB?
Mit einer Banken-App wollte Coop zurück ins Finanz-Business und holte dafür auch die GLKB mit ins Boot. Jetzt springt der Detailhändler in der Pilotphase ab. Was heisst das jetzt für die GLKB?
09.08.24 - 11:41 Uhr
Glarus
Abo-Inhalt